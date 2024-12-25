Amorim vows to revive Man United despite Rashford row

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has declared confidence in his approach as he navigates a challenging period at Old Trafford, including ongoing speculation about Marcus Rashford’s future.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag, Amorim has experienced a turbulent tenure. Man United pulled off a dramatic comeback victory against rivals Manchester City, only to suffer a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend following a 4-3 League Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham.

Adding to the drama, Rashford was absent from all three fixtures. The 27-year-old, a product of United’s academy, has hinted at leaving the club, describing himself as “ready for a new challenge” in a midweek interview.

Speaking ahead of United’s Boxing Day clash with Wolves, Amorim downplayed the controversy, saying: “Normal situation. When I feel that it’s the right moment, I will change something. Until then, I will continue to think about what is best for the team.

“I speak with him (Rashford) every day. Not about the interview, about the performance. He wants to play, he is trying, but it’s my decision — only my decision.”

The Portuguese tactician was adamant about sticking to his principles, adding: “I spoke with a lot of players individually during training. I am doing things my way — it’s the only way I know. If I don’t do that, I will lose myself, and I will not lose myself. I know what I’m doing.”

Amorim also expressed concerns about influences surrounding Rashford, following criticism from pundit Gary Neville, who described the player’s potential departure as an “inevitable ending” and a “distraction for the manager.”

Amorim dismissed this notion, saying: “No, I don’t think so. Not for me, not for the other players. Everybody is there every day during training, so they understand — and that is the key point.

“For the media and other people, I cannot control that. But I’m focused, and the players know it. My message is clear. Everyone at Carrington knows what I’m asking from Marcus and the rest of the team.

“So, it’s not a distraction for us. Maybe it is for the media, but that’s not my concern.”

