Amorim questions Rashford’s advisors amid United exit talks

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has raised concerns over the influence of those advising Marcus Rashford following the forward’s recent comments and omission from key matches.

Rashford, 27, stirred speculation about his future at Old Trafford after expressing his desire for a “new challenge” in an interview following his exclusion from the 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 15. The England international has since missed the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham (4-3) and 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim addressed the situation, stating:

“It is a hard situation. I understand these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus.”

Rashford, who has been a key figure for United with 138 goals in 426 appearances since his debut in 2016, has faced criticism for inconsistent performances. Despite a standout 30-goal season in 2022-23, he has struggled in three of the past four campaigns.

Amorim emphasized his commitment to helping Rashford regain form while distancing himself from off-field distractions:

“At the moment, I’m focused on improving Marcus. We need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch.”

As for Rashford’s future, Amorim suggested it would be addressed in due course:

“That is for Marcus and the club to deal with when the time comes.”

United’s current struggles extend beyond Rashford, with the team sitting 13th in the Premier League heading into Christmas—their lowest position at this stage since 1986 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim’s men will look to turn their fortunes around with upcoming fixtures against Wolves on December 26 and Newcastle on December 30.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

