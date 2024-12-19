‘Speak to the Manager’: Amorim responds to Rashford’s United exit talks

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has advised Marcus Rashford to “speak with the manager” rather than express his frustrations publicly after the 27-year-old forward hinted at a potential exit from Old Trafford.

Rashford was dropped for Sunday’s win over Manchester City and stirred controversy by stating on social media that he was “ready for a new challenge.” The England international, who emerged through United’s youth system has struggled for form over the past 18 months. He has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances since his debut in 2016.

Since signing a lucrative contract extension, Rashford has netted just 15 goals in 67 matches, and his exclusion from England’s Euro 2024 squad has fueled speculation about his future. Adding to the uncertainty, Rashford missed training on Monday due to illness and will be absent for United’s League Cup quarter-final against Tottenham on Thursday.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, expressed his desire to retain Rashford but suggested the situation could have been handled more discreetly.

“If this was me, probably I would speak with the manager,” Amorim said on Wednesday. “But, guys, let’s focus on Tottenham. Tottenham is the most important thing.”

Amorim admitted he had yet to discuss Rashford’s remarks directly with the player but emphasized prioritizing the team over individual concerns.

“My focus is not to take the attention from the game or the team and put it on Marcus,” Amorim said. “The team is more important than the individual. We will assess at the right time.”

The press conference, dominated by questions about Rashford, highlighted the scrutiny Amorim has faced since his move from Sporting Lisbon. Despite the distractions, Amorim remains focused on preparing United for the clash with Tottenham, downplaying the significance of the controversy.

“It’s a hard situation to comment on,” he added. “If I give it too much importance, it becomes a headline. If I say it’s not a problem, it seems like my standards are low. My focus is the team and the game.”

Meanwhile, Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, also dropped for the Manchester derby, appears to have responded positively to Amorim’s decision. Garnacho joined the squad travelling to London, and Amorim praised the 19-year-old’s attitude.

“He trained really well,” Amorim said of Garnacho. “He seems a little upset with me, and that’s perfect. I’m happy because I would feel the same in his position, and he’s ready for this game.”

As the Tottenham quarter-final looms, Amorim’s priority remains to steer United through the competition while managing the challenges of high-profile player discontent.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share