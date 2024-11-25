Anthony Joshua backed to continue boxing despite retirement talks

Dillian Whyte has rejected suggestions that Anthony Joshua should retire from boxing following his devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in an IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley in September.

Joshua, the 35-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion, was knocked out by Dubois, who delivered the decisive “finishing blow” that concluded their highly anticipated clash. The 27-year-old Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a career-defining performance on September 21, fighting in front of a record-breaking crowd of 98,000 at Wembley Stadium. He knocked Joshua down four times before ending the bout with a fifth-round knockout.

The defeat was a significant setback for Joshua, who had aimed to reclaim the heavyweight throne and secure a third world title by defeating Dubois.

In the wake of the loss, several former boxing legends have urged Joshua to consider retirement and avoid a rematch with Dubois. Speculation about the end of Joshua’s career intensified when his promoter, Eddie Hearn, hinted that the 35-year-old might be approaching the twilight of his boxing journey.

Despite the crushing defeat, Joshua has expressed a desire to continue fighting. However, reports indicate that a rematch with Dubois may be delayed as Joshua recovers from injuries sustained in the bout. “He wanted to fight on February 22, but unfortunately we had to overrule him,” Hearn told The Sun. “We can’t afford to get this wrong. If you get beaten again by Daniel Dubois, you have to seriously consider your future. This is the final chapter of his career, and we need to get it 100 per cent right.”

While some have questioned whether Joshua has lost his ‘spark,’ Whyte remains confident that the former champion has plenty left to offer. Speaking to Sky Sports News Whyte was clear in his support for Joshua: “He’s still got a lot left in the tank, and he’s still a big draw, “Whyte said.

Whyte emphasised Joshua’s power as proof that he remains a formidable force in the heavyweight division. “As you saw in the fight, he’s still a big puncher. He had Dubois in trouble before Dubois landed the finishing blow.”

When asked about the prospect of Joshua retiring, Whyte dismissed the idea: “It’s hard to say. He’s young, he’s strong, and he looks in great shape. He’s still got a lot of fight left in him.”

Whyte also criticized the emphasis on a single loss in heavyweight boxing, suggesting that it prevents major fights from being made. “People put too much emphasis on a defeat in heavyweight boxing. That’s why a lot of fights don’t happen. They focus too much on winning or losing instead of appreciating two top fighters facing each other now, which wasn’t the case a few years ago.”

