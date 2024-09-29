Anthony Joshua suspended from boxing

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been handed a 28-day suspension from boxing by the British Boxing Board of Control following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua was floored four times and ultimately knocked out in the fifth round by Dubois’ devastating right hand.

The suspension, a standard medical precaution after a KO or TKO loss, prevents Joshua from entering the boxing ring during this period. However, with no confirmed upcoming fights, this enforced break is unlikely to affect the former two-time heavyweight world champion’s immediate plans.

Joshua’s loss to Dubois marks his fourth professional career loss, following setbacks against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk. Despite speculation about his future, Joshua has dismissed retirement talks, expressing his determination to come back stronger. He has hinted at possibly invoking a rematch clause to face Dubois again.

In a social media message, Joshua reflected on his career, saying, “We’ve got to look at the positives… It’s far from over yet,” while vowing to make the right steps forward to return to the top. Promoter Eddie Hearn has also suggested potential future bouts, including a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury.

Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, mentioned that Dubois could fight again in February, leaving the door open for a rematch if Joshua chooses to pursue it. Meanwhile, Joshua could also wait for the outcome of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout scheduled for December.

