Joshua vs Dubois rematch date confirmed

The heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois could take place in February, according to report by British media, The Mirror.

Dubois shocked the boxing world with a fifth-round knockout in their first fight at Wembley Stadium. Dubois showcased his power and speed, knocking Joshua down early in the first round. Dubois went on to drop ‘AJ’ three times before sealing a stunning knockout in the fifth round, successfully retaining his IBF title.

As the heavyweight division gears up for Oleksandr Usyk’s clash with Tyson Fury in December, it was initially thought that Dubois might wait for the winner. However, recent developments suggest that a rematch with Joshua is now more feasible. Frank Warren, Dubois’ promoter, has indicated that ‘Dynamite’ is set for an early fight next year, with February 22 tentatively marked for a card in Riyadh.

“I’m not against that at all. That’s not just an open door for me; I’ll take the door off the hinges and we’ll do it. Warren told TNT Sports.

“That fight is there. If they want it, they’ve got it, have it in a heartbeat. His next fight will be in February, and we will work out who that’s going to be in the next week or two.”

Warren’s enthusiasm is echoed by Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn, who shared that Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is eager to see Joshua face Dubois again.

“Rematch clauses come in many different forms,” Hearn explained to talkSPORT. “We have a fight with Riyadh Season, and one of our options is to fight Daniel Dubois again. Our contract is with them. His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] will deal with Frank and Daniel to make that fight happen. The terms will have to be agreed upon with them.”

Hearn further noted, “We have already agreed to our terms and have the option to rematch with Dubois. Our meetings with His Excellency indicate he wants the rematch. AJ will always want it, and Daniel wants it too; it’s the biggest fight for him. The question now is whether we go straight into the rematch, and when it will take place. It was a heavy night at the office, and we aren’t looking to fight in 10-12 weeks; he needs his rest and time to recover.”

