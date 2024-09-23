Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua rematch with Dubois

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua is set to face Daniel Dubois in a rematch following his fifth-round knockout defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Despite missing out on reclaiming the IBF heavyweight world title in front of 96,000 spectators, Joshua appears determined to get another shot at the 27-year-old champion.

In the aftermath of the fight, Hearn reassured fans: “I’m sure he’ll exercise that rematch clause. I think that’s a given.” The Matchroom Boxing chief expressed confidence in Joshua’s desire to rectify the defeat, much like his previous comeback against Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 after a shocking upset.

Dubois, who retained his IBF heavyweight title with a dominant performance, floored Joshua four times en route to the knockout.

It was a career-defining win for Dubois, whose promoter, Frank Warren, praised his fighter’s resilience and hinted at even bigger fights ahead.

Warren is eyeing a potential showdown between Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk, provided Usyk gets past Tyson Fury in their December rematch. “Oleksandr Usyk is currently regarded as the best heavyweight in the world, and he gave Dubois his toughest fight in 2023,” Warren stated. “I’d love to see them fight again, but Tyson has to handle Usyk first.”

Meanwhile, Dubois is confident about his next steps, stating, “Maybe Usyk, a big shot at my redemption. This is my time, my redemption story, and I’m not stopping until I reach my full potential.”

Despite reports that Joshua has a rematch clause, Warren revealed that Dubois is not contractually obligated to a second fight with Joshua. Nevertheless, he indicated that his camp would be open to discussions for a rematch.

Joshua, reflecting on his loss, vowed to continue his journey. “I’m a fighter for life… we keep rolling the dice,” Joshua said post-fight. “I had a sharp opponent, a fast opponent, and made a lot of mistakes, but that’s the game.”

Hearn acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in Joshua’s ability to bounce back: “He’ll believe he can hurt Dubois, and he’ll believe he can beat him. Full credit to Daniel Dubois, though—it was a great performance.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.