Anthony Joshua to pocket N13billion in blockbuster fight against Dubois

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will clash in a highly anticipated IBF world heavyweight title fight on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

The highly anticipated bout between the two British heavyweights is expected to draw huge attention, and according to Sporty Salaries, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Joshua is set to earn a guaranteed purse of £6 million (N13billion) for the fight. Depending on pay-per-view sales, his earnings could soar beyond £25 million (N54billion), with Joshua holding a 60/40 split advantage as the A-side.

Dubois, 27, is expected to earn a guaranteed £3.5 million, potentially rising to £10 million if pay-per-view numbers hit their mark, making this the biggest payday of his career. His previous high was a £1.6 million payout for his defeat to Usyk.

Joshua aims to reclaim the IBF world heavyweight title, while Dubois seeks to defend his championship. Joshua, determined to reestablish himself as the top British heavyweight, could become only the sixth fighter in history to claim the heavyweight crown three times if he defeats Dubois.

Despite successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk denting his star power, the 34-year-old Joshua has bounced back with four straight victories to set up this title clash with Dubois, who inherited the IBF belt after Usyk vacated it.

This fight is also one of Joshua’s most lucrative, despite not including pay-per-view bonuses or other performance-related fees. Previously, Joshua pocketed an estimated £39.8 million from his bout with Francis Ngannou, with reports suggesting he earned £3.3 million for each punch landed in his knockout victory.

Final figures for the fight purse will be confirmed after the event on September 21st, but it’s clear that Joshua and Dubois are both set for significant paydays.

