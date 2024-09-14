Dubois vows to knock out Anthony Joshua in IBF title clash

Daniel Dubois has boldly predicted a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in their anticipated IBF title clash at Wembley Stadium on September 21. Dubois, who has branded himself as “a good destroyer,” is ready to go all-in for the win against the former two-time unified champion.

Facing Joshua, who has only been knocked out once in his 31-fight career—a stunning seventh-round TKO by Andy Ruiz in 2019—Dubois is confident he can deliver a second KO blow. Speaking to Sky Sports, Dubois declared, “I aim to knock him out. That’s the programme. That’s the mindset, the intention coming into this fight.”

Dubois, a rising force in British heavyweight boxing, emphasized his aggressive approach, adding, “I’m going to focus my whole life into destroying it and just being a good destroyer, a good conqueror. Don’t wait. Go out there. Smash him.”

He remains resolute in his strategy, pledging to fight with unwavering determination: “Go through them. Go through whatever I have to go through. No retreat, no surrender. And go out there and perform like a warrior.”

For Joshua, the bout marks another significant test as he seeks to maintain momentum in his career, while Dubois sees it as his opportunity to elevate his status in the heavyweight division.

