Dubois warns Joshua ahead of heavyweight showdown

Daniel Dubois, the reigning IBF heavyweight champion, has issued a warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated clash on September 21.

While considered the underdog, Dubois is determined to upset Joshua and claim his third-world title.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the 26-year-old Dubois expressed his confidence and readiness for the fight. He stated that he believes it’s his time to shine and that he’s prepared to go to war.

“I can’t wait; it is all written in the stars for me, and I have to hold on to my belt,” Dubois told talkSPORT’s Hawksbee & Jacobs.

“I want to put on a show that no one will forget. I am just staying in my lane at the moment, sharpening up my tools. On the night, I’m ready to fight and go to war.”

Dubois believes the upcoming fight is his moment to shine and make a lasting impact. “I just believe it is my time now; it is all on the line for me, and it is time to shine. It is my time to steal the show and reign for a long time. I’m ready to fight on the night and hear that first bell,” he added.

A victory over Joshua could set up a lucrative clash with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Tyson Fury in 2025. Dubois’s transformation and determination have caught the attention of boxing fans and pundits alike.

