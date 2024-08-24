Wembley stadium sold out for Joshua vs Dubois IBF title fight

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois have officially sold out Wembley Stadium for their highly anticipated IBF heavyweight world title fight on September 21.

The event, which promises to be a historic night in boxing, will feature a stacked undercard and a performance by Liam Gallagher. Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, announced that all general admission tickets have been sold, leaving only a limited number of platinum and hospitality tickets available.

For Joshua, Wembley is a familiar battleground. This is the arena where he famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko, propelling him to global stardom, and where he later secured a victory over Alexander Povetkin. However, this time, Joshua enters the ring not as the reigning champion but as the challenger, facing Dubois, who was recently elevated to full championship status after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF title.

Dubois, eager to make his mark in the sport, views this fight as a career-defining opportunity. The young, hungry fighter has been preparing rigorously, with his trainer, Don Charles, stating that Dubois is in the best shape of his life. Dubois himself has made it clear that he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best,” Dubois said. “AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night, I need to become a king-slayer. That’s my goal, and that’s the mission at hand. I’ve improved all around as a fighter and an athlete. I’m really up for this and ready to go.”

Joshua, fully aware of the stakes, remains focused on the task ahead. “I’m not silly, either, I know the game. We’re all in the wild. We’re a pack of lions and hunters. It’s the next man up. I’ve had Dubois on my mind for a while. The goal is just to get through a successful training camp, and then perform on the night,” Joshua said.

With the stadium packed and the stakes high, the clash between Joshua and Dubois is set to be one of the most electrifying events in boxing this year.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst