Joshua’s camp accuses Dubois of avoiding drug tests

Anthony Joshua‘s team is furious with Daniel Dubois, alleging that Dubois has failed to sign up for additional drug testing ahead of their upcoming fight.

The former sparring partners are set to clash for the IBF heavyweight title in September at Wembley Stadium. However, Joshua’s camp has claimed that Dubois has not yet enrolled for testing with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

On Tuesday, Joshua’s team tweeted: “Evening @Queensberry… any update on why @DynamiteDubois isn’t signed up for @Vada_Testing yet??”

In response, Queensberry Promotions replied: “Daniel is enrolled as VADA will confirm.”

This controversy follows a heated exchange between Joshua and Dubois during a joint interview ahead of their September 21 title fight. Tensions flared when Dubois asserted that he was ready to “go now” if Joshua “wants to swing.”

Joshua retorted, “Shut up, relax. I’ll throw this f***ing chair across your face. Don’t disrespect me.”

Dubois tried to stay composed, responding, “You can’t intimidate me, who do you think you are?”

This exchange escalated to the point where Joshua got out of his seat, and the two fighters had to be separated by security as promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn watched.

Joshua continued, “Daniel, don’t disrespect me or I’ll put this chair through your face. Warn this little boy not to disrespect me. I don’t take disrespect lightly, you know. Don’t sit on the table telling me we can go now, telling me this and that.”

Promoter Frank Warren commented, “This was serious. We don’t need any stunts to sell this fight.”