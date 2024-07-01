Clarke names hardest puncher and it’s not Joshua or Dubois

British heavyweight star Frazer Clarke has revealed the hardest puncher he’s ever faced, and surprisingly, it’s not Anthony Joshua or Daniel Dubois, who are set to clash in September.

Although Joshua and Dubois are known for their powerful punches, Clarke believes David Price hits harder than both. Clarke, who has sparred with all three boxers, shared his insights ahead of the Joshua vs. Dubois IBF heavyweight title fight on September 21. This match follows the stripping of the title from undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the power of Joshua and Dubois, Clarke’s recent comments highlight Price’s exceptional punching power. “It’s a different kind of punch but I think that on a single shot, probably Joshua just punches harder than Dubois,” Clarke told Boxing Social. “Joshua comes with a bit more speed than Dubois, so they come sharp. Dubois is a real thud.”

Clarke further emphasized Price’s prowess, saying, “I’ll say it again, and he has no place in this conversation [about Joshua and Dubois], but both of them are leaps and bounds away from David Price – f*** me, Jesus Christ. That was different gravy. I was young at the time, probably 17 or 18, but that was an experience. I think that he was taking it easy as well! In one punch, David Price has unbelievable power. Unbelievable.”

Standing at a towering 6ft 8in, Price had an impressive amateur career but struggled to meet expectations in the professional arena. The 40-year-old retired without competing for a world title, finishing with 25 wins from 32 fights, his last bout ending in a loss to Derek Chisora.

Meanwhile, Joshua and Dubois are both aiming to revitalize their careers after losses to Usyk. Joshua, 34, has secured four consecutive wins since his defeats to Usyk but has yet to face a significant challenge since.

Dubois, 26, has won twice since his loss to Usyk, with his latest victory over Filip Hrgovic earning him the interim IBF heavyweight title, which was later elevated to the full IBF heavyweight championship after Usyk vacated the belt.