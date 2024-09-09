British boxing icon predicts Anthony Joshua's victory over Dubois

Former British boxing champion Ricky Hatton is confident that Anthony Joshua, former two-time unified world heavyweight champion, will defeat Daniel Dubois in their upcoming heavyweight bout. Hatton believes Joshua is in top form and holds the advantage going into the fight.

Joshua is set to face Dubois on September 21 in a highly anticipated clash at Wembley Stadium. A win would crown Joshua as the IBF heavyweight champion in front of a massive crowd.

Coming off four consecutive wins following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua is the clear favourite. Hatton, a former British boxing icon, is backing Joshua to secure the victory.

“I can only see Anthony Joshua winning,” Hatton told Action Network. “A lot of people will turn around and say it’s an obvious statement, and we can all say if Joshua lands a punch on your chin, then he will knock you out. But he’s happy now.”

Hatton also commended Joshua’s current trainer, Ben Davison, calling him a “very good thinking coach” and “a good tactician.” He added, “In his last few fights, he’s been known for being a heavy puncher, but he’s added more fluency to his movement and his combinations of what he is letting go.”

With Joshua’s renewed mindset and refined tactics under Davison, Hatton is confident that the British star will seize the opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. Hatton highlighted Joshua’s power and ability to finish fights, predicting a decisive victory for him over Dubois.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.