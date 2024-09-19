Anthony Joshua vows to unleash ‘gladiatorial spirit’ against Dubois

Joshua vows to unleash ‘gladiatorial spirit’ against Dubois

Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has vowed to showcase his “gladiatorial spirit” in Saturday’s IBF heavyweight title clash against Daniel Dubois.

Speaking after a public workout at Wembley Arena on Wednesday, Joshua looked in prime condition ahead of his return to Wembley, where he last fought in 2018, defeating Alexander Povetkin.

“I feel ready for my fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “The canvas is good, the size is good, I just need to get my wraps and gloves on and I could fight today. There’s no emotion, I’m just here to show 96,000 people my gladiatorial spirit.”

Read Also: Wembley stadium sold out for Joshua vs Dubois IBF title fight

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois appeared heavier than in his previous fight and is ready to defend the IBF belt he was awarded after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title. “I’m ready to fight and in a good place,” Dubois said. “I know I need to go to another level, and I can’t wait for the challenge on Saturday.”

The public workouts also featured other boxers on the undercard, including Hamzah Sheeraz, Joshua Buatsi, Tyler Denny, and Josh Kelly. In one of the smaller pre-fight bouts, Chris Kongo secured a 59-55 win over Jacob Quinn.

“It’s history,” Kongo said of being part of the Joshua vs. Dubois event. “I want a big fight next—a European, interim, or world title shot.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.