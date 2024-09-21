Dubois stuns Joshua with knockout victory to retain IBF heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois stuns Anthony Joshua with shock knockout win to retain IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium

Daniel Dubois delivered a stunning upset, knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of their IBF heavyweight title in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois defied all expectations and dismantled the former two-time world heavyweight champion to retain his IBF world title.

The victory solidified Dubois’ position as a rising star in the heavyweight division.

The 27-year-old Dubois dominated the fight, dropping Joshua multiple times with powerful punches. The unexpected defeat leaves Joshua’s career in a state of uncertainty.

“Are you not entertained?” Dubois shouted to the roaring crowd post-fight. “I’m a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential.”

Joshua, aiming to become a three-time heavyweight world champion, saw his hopes crushed dramatically. This marks his fourth loss in 32 bouts, though the 34-year-old hinted at continuing his career and may invoke a rematch clause against Dubois.

“You know I’m ready to kick off in the ring, but I’m going to keep it respectful,” Joshua said. “Before I came here, I always told myself I’m a fighter for life. You keep rolling the dice.”

A win for Joshua would have put him in prime position to face the victor of December’s Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch for the undisputed championship. But that opportunity has slipped away, and Dubois has seized the spotlight as an unlikely heavyweight star.

Dubois, ecstatic after the biggest win of his career, enjoyed the crowning moment that eluded him when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF belt. Wembley Stadium, once the scene of Joshua’s greatest triumph in 2017 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, has become the site of his most devastating defeat.

Meanwhile, Dubois celebrated his victory, expressing his determination to reach the top level of the sport. The win marks a significant milestone in his career and positions him as a potential contender for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

