Dubois aims to justify IBF status against Joshua in Wembley showdown

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois is determined to justify his status as IBF world heavyweight champion when he faces Anthony Joshua at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The highly anticipated fight is expected to draw a post-war British record crowd of 96,000 and will be Dubois’ first defence of his IBF title.

Dubois, 27-year-old, was elevated to world champion after winning the interim IBF title in June following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to vacate the belt. Speaking at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Dubois emphasized the importance of legitimizing his reign.

“I need to retain this world title,” Dubois said. “It’s great to have, but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight.”

The British heavyweight has already showcased his power to Joshua during a sparring session in 2016, where the two-time world champion admitted he was rocked by Dubois’ punches. Now, with a record of 21-2, including 20 knockouts, Dubois feels ready to prove he is the rising force in British boxing.

“I’m on the rise, I’ve got momentum on my side,” Dubois added. “No more words – just fighting, punches. I’m ready to fight and destroy!”

Joshua, who has been rebuilding his career after back-to-back losses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022, enters the fight as the mandatory challenger. He has since bounced back with four consecutive wins and is eager to reestablish himself as one of the division’s elite.

“It’s good to be back,” Joshua said. “I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of.”

Promoter Frank Warren has hyped the fight as Britain’s answer to the legendary 1985 bout between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns, highlighting the explosive potential of the clash.

“Two massive punchers. Two really good boxers on a roll. This heavyweight fight is going to be Britain’s Hagler-Hearns,” Warren said.

“We’ve got a two-time world champion against the new kid on the block, and this new kid can fight. He’s as big a puncher, if not a bigger puncher, than AJ. It’s going to be something special.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.