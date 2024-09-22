In Pictures: Dubois' knockout victory over Joshua at Wembley Stadium

Daniel Dubois shocked the boxing world following his knockout win against Anthony Joshua in just five rounds at Wembley Stadium to retain his IBF heavyweight world title.

The 27-year-old dismantled, Joshua, the former two-time heavyweight champion in front of 96,000 spectators, in what might be a passing of the torch moment for British heavyweight boxing.

Dubois’ knockout victory leaves Joshua’s resurgent career in ruins, while firmly establishing Dubois as the new heavyweight force in the UK.

Read Also: Anthony Joshua to pocket N13billion in blockbuster fight against Dubois

Though Dubois was handed the IBF title outside the ring after Oleksandr Usyk vacated it, his brutal knockout of Joshua confirmed his status as a deserving champion.

Joshua, floored multiple times, showed resilience by surviving the fourth round and boldly declared, “I live for moments like this.” However, two minutes later, he found himself sprawled on the canvas, his hopes of reclaiming the heavyweight title dashed.

The victory has significant implications for the future of the heavyweight division. Dubois is now a frontrunner for the undisputed championship, while Joshua’s future remains uncertain.

Here are some stunning pictures from Dubois’ brutal knockout win over Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.