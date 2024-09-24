Hearn urges Joshua to wait for Usyk-Fury outcome before Dubois rematch

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has advised AJ, a former two-time heavyweight champion, to delay any decision on a rematch with Daniel Dubois until after the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight on December 21.

Joshua suffered a shocking fifth-round knockout loss to Dubois on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, derailing his immediate path to a title fight with the Fury-Usyk winner. Hearn suggests Joshua focus on potential opportunities that may emerge after the rematch between Fury and Usyk, hinting at a title shot regardless of the result.

“My advice is don’t do anything until December 21, Usyk vs. Fury,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “If Fury loses, you can set up a big fight with Joshua. If Fury wins, there’s still a chance for a voluntary defence against Joshua for the unified heavyweight title.”

Hearn acknowledged Joshua’s desire to avenge his loss to Dubois but urged patience. “AJ probably wants to get back in with Dubois, but we must see what happens with Fury.”

Even after the defeat, Joshua remains a major boxing star. “He’s still one of the biggest names in boxing, alongside Fury,” said Hearn. “As we close the chapters of his career, he’ll be aiming for the biggest fights.”

Sky Sports News confirmed no immediate rematch clause between Joshua and Dubois. While Joshua has one more fight left with Riyadh Season, Dubois is just one of many potential opponents.

“We’re weighing the options for Anthony,” Hearn added. “We could fight Dubois again or explore other avenues after December 21.”

Dubois retained his IBF heavyweight title after knocking out Joshua in the fifth round, a result Hearn partly attributed to tactical mistakes. “Joshua didn’t follow the game plan and let Dubois control the ring,” Hearn said. Despite the setback, Hearn remains confident in Joshua’s ability to rebound as he plans his next move carefully.

