Joshua vows to continue boxing despite brutal Knockout loss to Dubois

Anthony Joshua suffered a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has vowed not to retire from boxing despite suffering a devastating fifth-round knockout defeat to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois.

Joshua, 34, was hoping to become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but was brutally stopped at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, who turns 35 next month, has now endured four career defeats but insists this setback will not signal the end of his journey in boxing.

Speaking after the fight, Joshua made it clear that he intends to continue fighting, saying: “You’re probably asking if I still want to fight. Of course, I want to continue,” Joshua said.

Read Also: Dubois stuns Joshua with knockout victory to retain IBF heavyweight title

We took a shot at success and came up short, but that doesn’t mean we’ll run away. We’ll live to fight another day. I’m a warrior.”

Despite the crushing loss, Joshua paid tribute to Dubois, who floored him with a devastating overhand right in the first round and ultimately sealed the victory in the fifth. “I take my hat off to him and say well done,” Joshua added.

Read Also: In Pictures: Dubois’ knockout victory over Joshua at Wembley Stadium

Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed Joshua’s sentiment, supporting his fighter’s decision to carry on. “2025 is going to be an interesting year for Anthony Joshua, one way or another. He’ll definitely be back, whether it’s against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, or whoever,” Hearn stated.

Dubois’ victory opens up the possibility of high-profile matchups against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who will face off in a rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship in December.

However, Hearn hinted at the likelihood of a Joshua-Dubois rematch, saying, “I think Joshua will exercise that rematch clause. He’ll believe he can hurt Dubois and beat him.”

Joshua’s career, while now in a precarious position, has been highly successful, with two reigns as heavyweight champion and multiple record-breaking attendances at venues like Wembley and the Principality Stadium. Despite the setback, Joshua remains defiant, saying, “We are trying to create history for British boxing, and I think we are doing that.”

As Joshua looks to rebuild and continue his career, fans and critics will be watching closely to see what’s next for the former heavyweight champion.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.