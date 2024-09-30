Anthony Joshua urged to retire from boxing

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum believes it’s time for British heavyweight Anthony Joshua to retire from boxing, according to reports on GiveMeSport.

The Top Rank founder, who has managed the careers of boxing icons like Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao, says Joshua should retire following a series of tough losses.

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, has built an impressive resume with victories over top fighters such as Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin, and even former MMA star Francis Ngannou. However, Arum feels the 34-year-old has little left to prove after a storied career.

Despite bouncing back with a four-fight winning streak following consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua suffered another shocking defeat on September 14, losing to Daniel Dubois in a highly anticipated IBF heavyweight “Battle of Britain.” fight.

“Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr., and now Dubois have all knocked Joshua down in brutal wars or one-sided fights,” said Arum. “Those kinds of battles take a toll on a fighter’s body. At 34, with his legacy already secured, it may be time for him to step away from the sport.”

Arum’s comments echo growing concerns about the physical toll Joshua has endured throughout his career, and the promoter suggests that Joshua should consider retirement to preserve his health and long-term well-being.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

