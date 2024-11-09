Is Anthony Joshua career at crossroads after Dubois knockout?

Anthony Joshua, once the face of British boxing, now finds himself at a pivotal moment in his career after a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois derailed his bid to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

With a professional record of 28-4, Joshua’s career trajectory, glittering as it has been, faces new uncertainty following the stunning defeat in front of 96,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium. Knocked out in the fifth round, Joshua was floored four times before Dubois secured a decisive finish, leaving many to question the future of the 35-year-old former champion.

Despite calls for Joshua to consider retirement, his promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed a planned return for the summer of 2025. Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has guided Joshua since his Olympic super-heavyweight gold medal win at London 2012 and subsequent professional debut in October 2013, a journey that saw him become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Joshua’s trajectory first took a hit with back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, marking a critical turning point in his career.

After struggling against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius, Joshua sought to reinvent himself by teaming up with a fifth trainer in two years, Ben Davison, formerly in Tyson Fury’s corner.

The partnership initially paid off as Joshua secured knockout victories over Otto Wallin and MMA star Francis Ngannou, reviving hope that he could reclaim his place at the top of the division.

This resurgence led to a heavily hyped IBF heavyweight title clash with Dubois at Wembley. But Dubois, to the shock of fans and analysts alike, seized the opportunity and delivered a resounding knockout that sent Joshua back to the drawing board.

In the aftermath of this September defeat, Joshua and Hearn initially sought an immediate rematch with Dubois, yet injuries forced Joshua to withdraw from a scheduled February bout.

Hearn has, however, reassured fans of Joshua’s planned summer return, stating, “He had five fights in 18 months; he’ll be fine. Back in the summer.”

With Joshua’s next opponent yet to be determined, a long-anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury remains a tantalizing option—especially if Fury succumbs to Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming rematch. The boxing world will be watching to see if Joshua can stage one more comeback in what may be the final chapter of his storied career.

