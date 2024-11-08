Major decision on Anthony Joshua vs Dubois rematch revealed

Anthony Joshua‘s much-anticipated rematch with Daniel Dubois has been cast into doubt following his decision to delay his return to the ring.

Still reeling from his September knockout loss to Dubois before a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley, the 35-year-old heavyweight ace has yet to secure a date for his comeback.

The defeat saw Joshua miss a chance to reclaim the IBF heavyweight title, and fans have been eagerly awaiting details of a rematch, initially expected to take place either in the UK or Saudi Arabia.

A tentative date of February 22 had been proposed, with boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh backing the event and Dubois keen to defend his title as soon as possible. However, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has dampened hopes for an early 2025 clash, suggesting that Joshua isn’t likely to return until next summer. Responding to a fan query on Instagram, Hearn said, “He had five fights in 18 months, he will be fine. Back in the summer.”

The delay has put Dubois’ plans in flux, as he remains eager to stay active. Dubois’ promoter Barry Hearn expressed doubts over an immediate rematch, stating, “I don’t see (AJ) happening next. We’re looking at other options, and we’ll make a decision soon.” Hearn added that Dubois is likely to seek other opponents if Joshua remains unavailable: “We’re in the Daniel Dubois business. He’s the champion, and he wants to be back in the ring by February.”

For now, the future remains uncertain, and fans await confirmation of who will be next to challenge the IBF titleholder.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

