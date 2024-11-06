Dubois gets new opponent after Anthony Joshua rematch collapses

Daniel Dubois is now set for a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown against Joseph Parker after plans for a rematch with Anthony Joshua were scrapped. The bout is expected to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season event.

Both Dubois and Parker are eager to make a statement in the heavyweight division. Dubois, known for his formidable knockout power, is looking to establish himself firmly as a top contender.

Parker, a former world champion, has seen a recent resurgence in form and is determined to prove himself against the rising British powerhouse.

While Parker’s ranking with the IBF isn’t ideal, his recent performances and notable victories have made him an appealing option for Dubois. Sources close to the negotiations told BoxingScene that Parker, despite holding an interim WBO title, is likely to receive the IBF’s nod for this fight.

The 31-year-old New Zealander boasts a record of 35 wins (23 by knockout) and three losses, including impressive victories over top fighters like Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. Dubois, at 27 years old, holds an equally impressive record of 22 wins (21 by knockout) and two losses.

“Dubois looked great against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua,” Parker shared with TalkSPORT. “But there’s a difference. I’m fresh, I’m hungry, and ready to go. I’ve been waiting since March for a big fight. Let’s get it on now.”

Other potential opponents like Zhang and Fabio Wardley were considered. However, Zhang is scheduled for an IBF eliminator, and Wardley, a promising future contender, was deemed too inexperienced for this level of competition, according to Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren. Joshua’s decision to forego the February date, citing timing constraints, ruled him out.

If confirmed, the Dubois-Parker matchup promises to be one of the most exciting heavyweight clashes of the year, with both fighters eager to deliver a thrilling contest on the global stage.

