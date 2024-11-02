Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois rematch cancelled

Daniel Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, has dismissed the possibility of an immediate rematch between IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, despite initial expectations for a second showdown following their September bout.

Warren has confirmed that they are now exploring alternative opponents for Dubois’ next fight.

Dubois, nicknamed ‘Triple D,’ was widely expected to face Anthony Joshua again after stopping him in the fifth round. Shortly after the fight, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn expressed optimism about a rematch, indicating that negotiations were progressing positively. However, talks have recently stalled due to mismatched timelines for the fighters.

According to Hearn, Anthony Joshua is still recovering from “niggles” sustained in their first encounter and will require additional recovery time. Meanwhile, Dubois is targeting a February 22 return, a date Hearn believes would be too soon for Anthony Joshua to fully recover and be at his best.

Though Hearn suggested pushing the fight to a later date, Warren is keen for Dubois to stay active and has chosen to move on from the rematch, at least for now.

“I don’t see that happening next,” Warren told BoxNation regarding a potential Dubois vs. Joshua rematch.

“We are looking at a couple of things at the moment and will make a decision. I was hoping to get it done quickly, but it won’t happen this time. We need to focus on Dubois and keep him on track for February 22.”

Warren indicated that Dubois remains his top priority, adding, “With the greatest respect, we’re in the Daniel Dubois business. He’s the one that matters to me, and he wants to fight on that date.”

This development aligns with IBF President Daryl Peoples’ recent confirmation that Dubois can make an optional title defense against any ranked opponent before April 22, keeping options open for potential domestic bouts, including a possible clash with Fabio Wardley.

