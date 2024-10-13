Excitement builds as Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois rematch date confirmed

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois rematch date confirmed

The much-anticipated rematch between former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is officially set for February 22, 2025.

Saudi boxing chief, Turki Alalshikh, revealed the date, with the fight scheduled at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Speaking during the Riyadh Season boxing event, Alalshikh also hinted at an exciting undercard featuring a 5v5 promotional clash between Frank Warren’s Queensberry and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotions.

The rematch follows Dubois‘ stunning victory over Joshua at Wembley Stadium last month, where he knocked out the former champion in the fifth round to retain his IBF title. Joshua, eager for redemption, had expressed his desire for a rematch, and now, the highly anticipated fight is confirmed for early 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

As an adviser to the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, Alalshikh has brought high-profile boxing events to the country. His involvement in organising the Dubois-Joshua rematch is expected to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

With Joshua seeking to reclaim his title, the rematch is set to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, promising to deliver an electrifying contest. Boxing fans can now eagerly anticipate this next chapter in the heavyweight rivalry.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share