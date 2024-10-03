Meet Daniel Dubois, who got Anthony Joshua suspended from boxing

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois, also known as “Dynamite,” has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in British and world boxing.

His impressive career, highlighted by a stunning knockout victory over former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has solidified his position as a top contender in the division.

Dubois‘ victory over Anthony Joshua was a defining moment in his career, not only securing the IBF world heavyweight title but also sending shockwaves through the boxing world. The brutal defeat forced Joshua to take a mandatory break from the sport, as he was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control for 28 days.

Dubois’ rise to prominence has been fueled by his exceptional talent and unwavering determination. His powerful punches and aggressive fighting style have earned him a reputation as a formidable force in the heavyweight division.

Early Life and Family Background

Born on September 6, 1997, in Greenwich, London, Daniel Raphael Dubois grew up in a family deeply connected to boxing. His father, Dave Dubois, played a significant role in nurturing his son’s talents from a young age. Recognizing Daniel’s potential, Dave introduced him to the sport, ensuring boxing became a core part of his life. Daniel’s younger sister, Caroline Dubois, is also a talented boxer, having represented Great Britain at the amateur level. The Dubois family stands out as one of the most exciting names in boxing today, with both siblings poised for greatness.

A King of British Boxing

At just 27 years old, Daniel Dubois has claimed his place as Britain’s latest heavyweight champion—a title his father always believed he was destined for. Despite his rise to fame, Dubois remains humble and reserved, allowing his powerful performances in the ring to speak for him. His father, Dave, has been the driving force behind his career, providing the support and belief that carried him to the top. Dubois’ knockout win over Anthony Joshua, a career-defining moment, silenced critics and cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.

Amateur Career

Dubois started boxing as a teenager, training under his father’s watchful eye and at local gyms in London. Although his amateur career was relatively short, it was highly impactful. He trained with Team GB, Britain’s Olympic boxing team, and was on course for an Olympic bid before turning professional at 19. In his amateur days, Dubois fought 75 times, winning 69 bouts—a record that showcased his early promise and talent.

Professional Career: A Rapid Rise

Dubois made his professional debut on April 8, 2017, knocking out Marcus Kelly in the first round. His knockout power quickly earned him a reputation, and that victory set the tone for what was to come. Over the next few years, Dubois continued to dominate, dispatching opponents with his powerful right hand. In 2017, he won the Southern Area Heavyweight Title after defeating AJ Carter, followed by the English Heavyweight Title after stopping Tom Little in 2018.

Dubois’ first major test came in July 2019 when he faced fellow British prospect Nathan Gorman for the British Heavyweight Title. In what many expected to be a close fight, Dubois dominated, winning via a fifth-round knockout.

The Early Years: A Father’s Vision

From the age of five, Dubois was subjected to intense training sessions led by his father, Dave. The routines were unorthodox and gruelling—press-ups on clenched fists for hours, which left his knuckles scarred. Despite the harshness of the regimen, Dubois insists he enjoyed the training. His father had long prophesied that Daniel would become a world champion, even telling his grandmother and mother this before Daniel was born—a prophecy that has now come true.

The Joshua Knockout: A Career-Defining Moment

Dubois’ fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua was a career-defining moment that put him on the global stage. The victory earned him the IBF World Heavyweight Title and dispelled previous doubts about his resilience after his defeats to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois had experienced setbacks, most notably his ninth-round stoppage loss to Usyk in 2023, but the Joshua fight demonstrated his ability to learn from adversity and come back stronger.

Climbing the Ranks: From Sixth to Third

Dubois’ victory over Joshua catapulted him up the heavyweight rankings, moving him from sixth to third in the Boxing News world rankings. Only two fighters—Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury—remain ahead of him. With Usyk and Fury set for a rematch in December, Dubois is now in prime position for a potential second shot at Usyk or a clash with Fury.

Parents and Family Influence

Daniel’s father, Dave Dubois, has been a consistent and profound influence throughout his career. Dave played a central role in training Daniel from an early age, instilling discipline and a fighter’s mindset. His sister, Caroline, is also making her mark in the women’s division and has been a decorated amateur boxer herself. The Dubois family’s impact on boxing is undeniable, and it’s clear they are aiming to leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

A Unique Upbringing: Home-Schooled and Disciplined

Dubois’ upbringing was far from conventional. Home-schooled alongside his siblings, many of whom are also involved in combat sports, he grew up without modern distractions like phones or internet access. He has never consumed alcohol, and his father’s strict training regimen shaped him into the disciplined powerhouse he is today. This unique upbringing, free from outside influences, allowed Dubois to fully dedicate himself to boxing.

Training at Peacock Gym and Sparring with Joshua

Dubois’ boxing journey began at age seven when his father brought him to the Peacock Gym in Canning Town—a gym where legends like Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno once trained. Dubois honed his skills there, running laps and building his discipline. By age 16, he was invited to join the prestigious GB Boxing program, where he famously rocked Anthony Joshua in a sparring session, foreshadowing the eventual clash that would define his career.

From Amateur Star to Knockout King

Despite being on track to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, Dubois turned professional early and made his debut at 19. His decision paid off, as he quickly amassed a series of knockout victories, winning his first 15 professional bouts. In 2020, however, Dubois faced his first major setback, losing to Joe Joyce in a 10th-round stoppage after sustaining a serious eye injury.

Knocking Out Joshua and Climbing Higher

After the loss to Joyce and a subsequent defeat to Usyk, Dubois showed incredible resilience by returning to the ring stronger than ever. His victories over Jarrell Miller, and Filip Hrgovic, and his career-defining fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua have cemented his place among the elite in the heavyweight division.

Luxury and Discipline

Despite his humble beginnings, Dubois has enjoyed the spoils of his success. He drives a Bentley Continental GTC convertible, valued at around £260,000, and is also seen in a Mercedes V-Class van worth £75,000. Dubois is a fan of bespoke suits from Savile Row, often dressing in custom-tailored outfits that reflect his champion status.

Dubois has also invested in a luxury mansion in Chingford, Essex, complete with a swimming pool and decorated with wooden sculptures of lions and crocodiles—a fitting residence for the new king of British boxing.

Net Worth

As of 2024, Daniel Dubois’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. His earnings come primarily from his boxing career, including fight purses, sponsorships, and endorsements. With Dubois now in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division, his net worth is expected to grow significantly, particularly as he continues to chase world titles and secure major fights in the future.

