Anthony Joshua: 10 fascinating facts about boxing titan

Anthony Joshua, a global boxing icon, has captivated fans worldwide with his power, skill, and humble attitude. Born in Watford, England, Joshua’s journey from a troubled youth to a two-time heavyweight champion is a remarkable story of perseverance and determination. His combination of knockout power and humility sets him apart in the world of boxing.

His legendary 2017 bout with Wladimir Klitschko, named Fight of the Year by both The Ring and the Boxing Writers Association of America, cemented his legacy as one of the sport’s greats.

Here are ten fascinating facts about Anthony Joshua, the boxing titan!

Nigerian Roots

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is of Nigerian descent. He spent part of his early years in Nigeria before returning to the UK, where he attended Kings Langley Secondary School.

A Talented Athlete Before Boxing

Before discovering boxing, Joshua was a talented footballer and athlete, excelling in track and field events. His athletic versatility laid the foundation for his eventual boxing career.

The Start of His Boxing Journey

Joshua’s cousin, Ben Ileyemi, introduced him to boxing at the age of 18. What started as a new interest soon evolved into a life-changing career.

Humble Beginnings as a Bricklayer

Before fully committing to boxing, Joshua worked as a bricklayer, highlighting his humble beginnings before rising to global fame in the ring.

First Major Amateur Title

In 2010, Joshua won the ABA Championships, his first major amateur title, marking his emergence as a promising talent in British boxing.

Silver at the World Championships

Joshua represented Great Britain at the 2011 World Championships, where he won a silver medal, signalling his potential on the global stage.

Olympic Gold

Joshua’s crowning achievement as an amateur came at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division. This success earned him an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2013.

Professional Debut

Joshua made his professional debut on October 5, 2013, against Emanuele Leo, winning by TKO in the first round. His career skyrocketed from there.

Unified Champion

On April 9, 2016, Joshua won the IBF heavyweight title by defeating Charles Martin. He later unified the WBA (Super) and IBO titles with a victory over Wladimir Klitschko in an epic bout on April 29, 2017, and added the WBO title by defeating Joseph Parker on March 31, 2018.

Father and Philanthropist

Outside the ring, Joshua is a devoted father to his son, Joseph, born in 2015. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting youth boxing programs and various charitable causes, further enhancing his legacy as a role model.

Joshua’s Interests Outside Boxing

Beyond his boxing accolades, Joshua has a keen interest in fashion and has collaborated with several clothing brands. He also enjoys playing chess, which he credits with helping improve his strategic thinking in the ring.

Joshua’s journey is not just about boxing titles but also about resilience, dedication, and maintaining humility despite his immense success.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share