Anthony Joshua advised against Dubois rematch

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been advised by his former opponent, Otto Wallin, to avoid a rematch with Daniel Dubois.

Dubois’ impressive fifth-round knockout victory over Joshua in their recent IBF heavyweight title bout has sparked speculation about a potential rematch.

Despite the defeat, Joshua remains determined to continue his boxing career. “You’re probably asking if I still want to fight. Of course, I do,” said Joshua. “We took a shot and came up short. Does that mean we run away? No, we live to fight another day. I’m a warrior.”

Acknowledging his opponent’s performance, Joshua added, “There were a few mistakes, but that’s the name of the game at this level. Fine margins will cost you. Credit to Daniel, I take my hat off to him.”

Wallin, a former WBA Continental heavyweight champion, has voiced concerns about a potential rematch, advising Joshua to steer clear unless he is fully confident. Speaking to Boxing News, Wallin stated, “I wouldn’t advise it. For now, there’s no reason for a rematch. Dubois landed too easily on Joshua, and defensively, Joshua wasn’t prepared for Dubois’ power.”

Reflecting on the bout, Wallin added, “Joshua had good defense when we fought, but against Dubois, his hands were low, his chin up, and he could not use his footwork. Dubois landed everything. That was his night.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

