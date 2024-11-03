Anthony Joshua to fight Fury as Dubois rematch suffers setback

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been advised to wait for a potential fight with Tyson Fury, as his anticipated rematch with Daniel Dubois appears to be on the brink of collapse.

Anthony Joshua, who was knocked down four times before suffering a fifth-round knockout to Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium, was initially set for a February rematch in Saudi Arabia. However, injury concerns from Joshua’s camp have cast doubt on the timing, and he may now look to postpone his return until May.

By then, Fury may have completed his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, possibly clearing the path for a long-awaited showdown between Joshua and Fury.

Barry Hearn, father of Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, suggested Joshua should consider holding off on Dubois for now. Speaking to The Mirror, Hearn commented, “Dubois is dangerous and is going to be super confident after the last fight. I believe AJ could win a rematch if he boxes differently, but that’s just my opinion. It’s wise not to rush. Take your time, but ultimately, it’s up to him.”

Hearn continued, “If Usyk beats Fury — which I think he might, maybe even by stoppage — the most sensible option would be a fight with Fury.”

Tyson Fury, who lost his WBC title and undefeated record to Usyk in May, could be Joshua’s primary target if Usyk prevails in their upcoming rematch. Dubois, meanwhile, has been promoted from interim champion following Usyk’s IBF belt relinquishment to proceed with the rematch.

Frank Warren, Dubois’ promoter, hinted that the Joshua rematch may no longer be imminent. Speaking to BoxNation, Warren said, “I don’t see that happening next. We’re evaluating options and should make a decision soon. I was hoping for a swift resolution, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

“We’re hearing Joshua may be injured. If that’s the case, the rematch looks unlikely. But with the greatest respect for everyone, we’re focused on Daniel Dubois. We want him back in the ring by February 22.”

The developments leave Joshua with the choice to either wait for a potential Fury clash or proceed with the risky Dubois rematch later. Either way, the coming months promise to be critical in shaping the next steps for the British heavyweight star.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

