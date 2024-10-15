Joshua vs Dubois rematch in doubt as new opponents considered

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois may not happen, according to Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren. As Saudi Arabia prepares for its first major boxing event of 2025, other potential matchups are being considered for Dubois.

Dubois secured a stunning fifth-round victory over Joshua in September, dropping the former champion four times at Wembley Stadium to retain the IBF heavyweight title. A rematch clause was in place for Joshua to seek redemption, but Warren revealed that Dubois had other options on the table.

“He’ll fight next year – early next year – and we are just looking at a few matches,” Warren told TalkSport as quoted by The Independent.

“It may be AJ, it may not. Whatever happens, he’ll be out and defending his title.”

Warren also hinted at the possibility of Dubois, 27, competing in Saudi Arabia’s first 2025 event, scheduled for February. “That’s where I’d like to see him fighting,” Warren added.

Meanwhile, the next Saudi boxing event is set for December 21, when Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. Usyk, who defeated Fury earlier this year, vacated the IBF belt, which Dubois now holds following his victory over Joshua.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share