Anthony Joshua advised to retire from boxing

Former lightweight champion Anthony Crolla has advised Anthony Joshua to consider retirement from boxing if he is not motivated by the financial rewards.

Anthony Joshua, who suffered a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last month, has dropped to seventh in the heavyweight rankings. Despite Joshua’s desire for a comeback, Crolla suggests retirement may be the best option if the monetary incentives no longer hold appeal.

“There are some huge fights out there as Anthony Joshua is still a huge name,” Crolla said. “Monster paydays out there for him. If he’s not interested in that, then yeah, I think he should retire.”

Crolla acknowledges Joshua’s impressive career and contributions to British boxing. However, he questions Joshua’s ability to compete with Usyk, Fury, or even Dubois.

The potential rematch between Joshua and Dubois is a topic of discussion, with some believing it could be a turning point. However, Crolla suggests a victory wouldn’t necessarily mean a prolonged career.

“If he beats Daniel in the rematch, then call it a day,” Crolla said. “Unbelievable what you’ve done, you’ve avenged a one-sided loss, but that’s only up to him.”

Crolla also acknowledges the diminishing hype surrounding a potential Joshua vs. Fury fight. While the fight would still attract attention, Crolla believes it wouldn’t have the same excitement as it once did.

“There’s always going to be demand for an Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury fight, but is it going to be the same as what it once was? No,” Crolla said.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share