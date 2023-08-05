Anthony Joshua’s rematch cancelled after Dillian Whyte’s adverse doping test

London’s O2 Arena was gearing up for an epic heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte on August 12th.

However, the much-anticipated bout has been cancelled due to an unexpected turn of events. Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ to a random doping test, leading to the decision to call off the fight.

Promoter Matchroom is now on the hunt for a replacement opponent for Joshua to salvage the event at the same venue on the same date. One option being considered is elevating one of the heavyweights from the undercard to the main event slot.

For Dillian Whyte, this incident marks his third encounter with anti-doping authorities, raising serious concerns about his future in the sport.

In response to the positive test, Whyte expressed shock and devastation, vowing to prove his innocence.

His previous run-ins with anti-doping authorities included a two-year ban in 2012 for testing positive for the banned stimulant Methylhexanamine.

In 2019, he faced charges from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after traces of two metabolites of a banned steroid, Dianabol, were found in his sample. The charge was later withdrawn due to extremely low metabolite levels.

The most recent test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which notified Matchroom of the positive result for a banned substance. The identity of the substance was not initially disclosed.

Matchroom issued a statement confirming the cancellation of the fight and announcing a full investigation into the matter.

The upcoming match was meant to be a rematch of the 2015 bout between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, in which Joshua emerged victorious with a seventh-round stoppage.

The fight was also expected to set the stage for Joshua’s future battles against Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, both highly ranked heavyweights.

The winner of the Joshua-Whyte bout was being lined up for a potential fight against Deontay Wilder later in the year, potentially taking place in the Middle East. However, with the current situation, those plans remain uncertain.

As for Dillian Whyte, he could now face further anti-doping charges. VADA, an independent testing body, will submit its findings to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), which adheres to the world anti-doping code. Arguments may arise over jurisdiction as VADA administers the test.

In his defence, Whyte maintained his innocence, claiming that he had not taken the reported substance at any point during his career.

He pointed out that he had voluntarily undergone 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as he has done for all his previous fights over the years.

The cancellation of this much-anticipated rematch has left boxing fans disappointed, as they were eagerly looking forward to witnessing a thrilling battle between the two heavyweights.

Now, the focus shifts to Matchroom’s efforts to find a new opponent for Anthony Joshua and the looming uncertainty surrounding Dillian Whyte’s future in the sport amid the ongoing investigation.