Eddie Hearn hints at Anthony Joshua's retirement from boxing

Anthony Joshua‘s promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted that the former two-time heavyweight champion may be nearing the end of his boxing career.

Despite suffering a devastating knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September, Anthony Joshua expressed his desire to continue fighting. However, recent reports suggest that a rematch with Dubois may be delayed due to Joshua’s ongoing recovery from injuries.

Joshua initially planned to trigger a rematch clause with Dubois, aiming for a rematch in February 2025. However, injuries have delayed the potential showdown, likely pushing it to later in the year. Hearn confirmed that Joshua was eager to get back in the ring, but his team intervened, advising caution to ensure he returns in peak condition.

“He wanted to fight on February 22, but unfortunately we had to overrule him,” Hearn told The Sun. “We can’t afford to get this wrong. If you get beaten again by Daniel Dubois, you have to seriously consider your future. This is the final chapter of his career, and we need to get it 100 percent right.”

Hearn has acknowledged that Joshua’s age and recent setbacks may influence his decision to retire from boxing. A potential fight against Tyson Fury remains a tantalizing prospect, but it’s unclear if such a bout will materialise.

As Joshua’s career enters its twilight years, the boxing world is eagerly awaiting his next move, whether it’s a rematch with Dubois, a showdown with Fury, or a decision to hang up his gloves.

The plan is for Joshua to return to the ring in May or June, with a rematch against Dubois at the top of his agenda. Joshua’s team is adamant that he needs to be in perfect physical and mental shape before he makes his return. “He wants to rematch Daniel so bad,” Hearn added, highlighting the drive still fueling Joshua’s ambitions.

As retirement looms, Hearn’s recent remarks about Anthony Joshau’s retirement have fueled speculation that 2025 could be his last year in the sport, with many in the boxing world hoping to see the long-awaited clash with Fury finally take place. Whatever happens, Joshua’s next fights will be crucial in defining the legacy of one of Britain’s most prominent heavyweight champions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

