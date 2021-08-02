SSS bows to pressure to produce Sunday Igboho’s aides in court

Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) on Monday produced some of the people arrested at the home of Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State, in Court.

Reports said that eight out of the twelve detained aides of Igboho were brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja, following the order of the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, compelling the secret police to produce the suspects.

Recall that the DSS previously flouted an order issued by the judge on July 2, which did not go down well with the Judge.

Their prosecution is part of the President, Muhmmadu Buhari’s administration moves to silent secessionist agitations in the country.

Confirming the attack on Igboho’s residence, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman had said several of his supporters who allegedly attacked DSS operatives during the raid were arrested.

Afunanya said the security agency recovered illegal arms including seven AK-47 rifles and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.