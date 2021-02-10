Igboho raises alarm over frozen bank accounts

Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho has accused the Federal Government of freezing his bank accounts, following his attack on the killer-herdsmen in Oyo State.

Igboho, who spoke on Tuesday night said all his bank accounts have been frozen by the Federal Government because some people were collecting donations.

However, Igboho said he had no hands in the said donations, warning that his accounts must be unfrozen to avoid nationwide protest by youths across the South-West region.

According to him, “They have frozen my bank accounts because I am fighting a just course. I know Yoruba people are behind me.“I will not relent. I must achieve my aims by putting an end to criminalities in Yorubaland.

Read Also: Violence is not Nigeria’s destiny

“If they refuse to release my accounts, there will be serious protests across the South-West.

“Yes, the Yoruba are living in fear. They are afraid that the killer-herdsmen might attack them.”