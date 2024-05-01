New minimum wage takes off May 1, 2024 — FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday, said the new minimum wage will take off on May 1, 2024.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour, disclosed this in her address during the Workers’ Day celebration, at the Eagles Square, on Wednesday.

Onyejeocha who regretted that the new Minimum Wage was yet to take off, stated that workers will enjoy arrears from May 1, whenever it is signed into law.

She noted that although the Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage is yet to conclude its negotiations, workers will not lose anything as the new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

She however stated that wide consultations were ongoing to ensure that the document is out together as soon as possible.

This is coming against the background of demands by the organised Labour, for a new Minimum wage of N615,000, if the Nigerian worker will cope with current economic realities and high cost of living in Nigeria.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC made the demand on Wednesday in his speech to mark the 2024 Workers Day celebration at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The labour unions said the current minimum wage of N30,000, signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, can no longer cater for the wellbeing of an average Nigerian worker.

Ajaero said, “we want to remind you that the process of fixing the new Minimum wage is still continuing. We have placed our demand of N615,000 before our social partners, while we await their offer”.

The labour leaders also appealed to President Tinubu against scraping the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) which was established in August 2013 in compliance with the Pension Reform Act (PRA) of 2004.

Ajaero noted that “ PTAD has been doing a good job for pensioners” and therefore, should be left as it is.

President Bola Tinubu in his goodwill message to the Nigerian workers, assured of his administration’s commitments to enhancing their welfare

The President, in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, commended the Nigerian workers for their fidelity to the peace, progress, and development of the nation, as evident in their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal to keep the national engine running.

The President affirmed that his administration remains committed to “improving the welfare of all workers, noting the various relief programmes, including the wage award and the imminent minimum wage review”.

The President applauded Nigerian workers across all spheres, including “the clerical officer who ensures the proper documentation and distribution of correspondence; the security officer who remains ever dutiful through all seasons; the teacher who secures the future of our nation by imparting knowledge to the next generation; the doctor who works relentlessly to save precious lives, and to all Nigerian workers who keep the candle aflame.”

The President noted that the custodians of the nation’s machinery deserve a fair wage and enhanced welfare and that a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.

The President, while wishing the Nigerian workers Happy May Day celebrations, also assured them of his “dedication to not only improving their welfare but also enhancing their working conditions and providing the necessary tools for them to succeed”.