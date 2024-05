The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC,) on Wednesday urged the federal government to declare a new Minimum wage of N615,000.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC made the demand on Wednesday in his speech to mark the 2024 Workers Day celebration at the Eagles Square, Abuja

Ajaero said ” we want to remind you that the process of fixing the new Minimum wage is still continuing. We have placed our demand of N615,000 before our social partners, while we await their offer” .

