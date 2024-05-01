Talks about compensation will be over soon, Ododo promises Kogi civil servants

Usman Ahmed Ododo , the Kogi State Governor has promised workers in the state that very soon the conversation about compensation of civil servants in the state will be concluded , even though they are not there right now.

Ododo stated this during the 2024 workers Day in lokoja on Wednesday, adding that despite interventions his administration is aware that the current minimum wage in Nigeria requires an upward review , adding that today as they celebrate their dedication , resilience and invaluable contribution to the progress and prosperity of Kofi state

Read the full speech below: ” As the Governor of Kogi State and a unionist myself, I stand here humbled by the tireless efforts of our labour force, whose sweat and toil drive the engine of our civil service and the economy of the state.

“Your commitment to excellence, even in the face of challenges, inspires us all as we continue to explore ways to improve the welfare of our workers beyond the minimum expectation of the average worker in Kogi State.

” As an administration, we recognise the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions, and social security for every worker. Therefore, we are committed to implementing policies that promote the rights of workers and ensure dignity in the workplace.

“.That is why we have since commenced government’s contribution to the formal sector enrollment into the state health insurance scheme. With many of our state civil servants now enrolled, we shall soon extend coverage under the health insurance scheme to the local government level.

“The State free education policy remains on course and payment of Senior Secondary School Examination fees has been fully offset by the state government. Our new template for payment of bursary to students in higher institutions has been adjudged to be a step higher in transparency and accountability.

“Our quarterly palliatives has since commenced and we shall not renege on this accord until the economic indices that have pushed our people into hardship improve.

” We have embarked on an aggressive agricultural reform programme that will identify and support genuine farmers with subsidy, secure our farmlands and communities, guarantee food security and make our state a major supplier of food and livestock in the country. I want to sincerely encourage our workers to key into this programme in the best interest of our state.

“Our efforts to revamp Primary Healthcare Centres in the state has received a boost with a commitment to get them on stream in no distant time.

” On -going road projects and other infrastructural projects in the state are receiving adequate attention and we are confident that they will be completed and put to use by the people of our state sooner than later.

“Our efforts in securing lives and property in the state has been roundly successful with increase in the number of boots on the ground across communities, and logistical enhancement as evident by recent deployment of hundreds of security vehicles and motorbikes to security agencies. We are winning the war against crime and we shall continue to step up efforts to make Kogi State completely unsafe for criminals.

“In the last few months, the Kogi state government has demonstrated resolve to make funds available for the welfare and wellbeing of the state workforce”.

“We are making steady progress already and as soon as our revenue base improves, we shall do more to keep our workers happy and more productive.

” In line with our agreements at the last meeting with labour leaders, today, we can report that this administration has accorded due recognition to the labour unions in the state with the appointment of no less a figure but a committed labour leader, Comrade Onuh Edoka as the Special Adviser on Labour Matters to the Executive Governor of Kogi State. We are confident that his wealth of experience will be handy in navigating future negotiations with labour unions in the state.

“The government has resolved the power supply situation at the Labour House in Lokoja.We promise to look into the provision of operational vehicle for officials of the labour centres in the state. All other requests made by the unions shall be looked into as well by the government”.

“At this juncture, I want to specially commend the labour unions in the state for the collaborative spirit between the government and labour centres. Your constructive engagement has enabled us to address issues and find solutions together, thereby fostering a conducive environment for the growth and development of the state.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) who has made generous commitment on the welfare of the Nigerian worker, I urge you to remain calm, peaceful and supportive of the government as partners in progress.

“Our resolve to implement agreements towards improving workers’ welfare in Kogi state is on course. As we commemorate International Workers’ Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every worker.

” Together, let us continue to strive for a future where every worker can thrive and prosper. Thank you for your hard work and dedication. Happy International Workers’ Day”.