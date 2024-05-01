Lagos will pay new minimum wage, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government will implement any new national minimum wage agreeable to the government, labour unions and other parties involved in the ongoing negotiation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance in response to the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The governor also urged the residents of the state to desist from panic-buying in the face of the current fuel scarcity, as the Federal Government and major stakeholders in the oil sector were working to end the crisis.

He promised to look into the demands of the various labour unions and ensure improved welfare packages for all workers in the state.

He said: “This year’s theme, ‘People First,’ resonates deeply with our administration’s philosophy, which is underpinned by our firm belief in prioritising the welfare of our people.

“Through various measures, policies, and initiatives, we have demonstrated that the interest and welfare of the people come first and remain the ultimate goal of all our actions. Our response actions are geared towards mitigating the impact of these trying times and offering support to both our workers and citizens alike.

“We have been steadfast and intentional in implementing our social intervention programmes, providing crucial assistance to those in need throughout the state. From subsidised food items through our Ounje Eko, and Eko Cares initiatives to incentives on social services, we have made tangible differences in countless lives,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that his administration would continue to invest in education, training, and skills development to equip the workforce with the tools needed to succeed in their work “because we recognise the vital role that workers play in driving progress and prosperity in our society.”

Gbenga Ekundayo, Lagos State chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Funmi Sessi, chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in their separate addresses, urged Sanwo-Olu to implement the agreed minimum wage, expected to be announced by the Federal Government.

The labour leaders, however, commended Sanwo-Olu for prioritising workers’ welfare in Lagos since becoming governor in 2019.

Earlier, Afolabi Ayantayo, the commissioner for establishment and training, praised the leadership of the organised labour for their maturity, understanding, and steadfast support for the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

He said: “Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State government has implemented a plethora of social intervention programmes that are targeted at enhancing the well-being of the populace,” he said.