APC to boycott Sokoto local council elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has declared it would not participate in the local government election slated for March 27, 2021, in the state.

The caretaker committee chairman, Sadiq Isah Achida, told reporters at the party’s secretariat the decision was based on wide consultations with stakeholders following lack of confidence in the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

“Our position is due to the glaring fact that they are all card-carrying members of the PDP. They are all cohorts to the leadership of the government in Sokoto State who are always dancing to their tunes,” Achida alleged.

The chairman further explained that APC in the state expected the electoral umpire to arrange a consultative meeting with all political parties to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls but it refused to.

Read Also: FCT APC kicks-off membership registration

He stated also that all political parties should have been invited by the umpire for their input before coming up with a date for the polls, which is an indication of an ulterior motive of lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties wishing to participate in the elections.

He stressed that to their dismay, the commission went ahead and prepared a timetable only convenient for it and its paymasters which was sent to the APC only for information.

The APC further alleged the local government system in the state was already a failure with an attendant but a deliberate act of starving them of funds, which was why they were recording dismal performance.