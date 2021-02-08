FCT APC kicks-off membership registration

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to commence membership registration and revalidation Monday, February 8, 2021.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu announced this during the presentation of stakeholders of the party to members of the Registration and Revalidation Committee in Abuja.

Aliyu tasked the Committee to carry out the exercise in a justifiable and equitable manner, warning that it should not give room for internal wrangling capable of dividing members of the party.

She affirmed that the outcome of the exercise would go a long way to determine the success of the party in the coming elections and called on members to commence massive mobilization of membership.

The Minister who regretted that APC lost the Senate and House of Representatives seats to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party in FCT, however noted that the ruling party was still in control of the territory, having won four Chairmanship positions out of Six Area Councils and majority of Councillor seats.

She said: “We are gathered here today to fulfill one of the constitutional rights as stipulated by INEC, that is, revalidation of membership and registration of new members. This shows that the party is open to new members, and encourage the old ones to revalidate their membership.

“There are so many reasons for us as a party not to defranchise anyone but to give each other a voice and a very strong voice. This exercise shall be free and fair, devoid of any sentiment. We will not give room for internal wrangling in order to divide us.

“Fortunately, even as much as we do not win the Senate and House of Representatives seats; we did not loose the entire territory because we have four of the six area council chairmen and majority of councillors with us. That tells us clear that something very interesting might happen in the next elections”.

Aliyu who declared that she was not contesting any political office in the Federal Capital Territory, pledged to support any credible candidate that would give residents of the territory good representation.

“Thank God Almighty, we have two Ministers in the FCT, who are not contesting any position with you. You are lucky and for that we will encourage every member in the FCT.

“In my own case, I was born here, grew here and became a politician here and I will encourage every politician to actualize his dream here provided you give good representation. I am not contesting anything in FCT. With the fear of God, I will be willing to guide you through, and support you to ensure that justice is done,” Aliyu pointed out.