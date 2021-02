Electricity power failure in Nigeria is taking a huge toll on the country’s economy as an estimated $26.2 billion or N10.1 trillion losses is incurred annually, according to the World Bank. The World Bank which made this known in a statement on Friday, February 5, announced that it has approved $500 million to support the…

