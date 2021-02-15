Why I would never join APC – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he would never join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because there is nothing the party would offer him that he had not achieved in his years in politics and in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this on Channels Television ‘Sunday Politics’, noting that those exiting or planning to leave the opposition to the APC are driven by covetousness.

Fayose made these comments when asked about the recent defection of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, and the rumour surrounding the defection of former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

He stressed that he was happy in the PDP, hence defecting to the APC was not an option.

Read Also: Omisore formally dumps SDP, joins APC

“May I say this to you, very clearly: In the book of James one from verse four, the Bible says a man is taken away in his own covetousness. Anyone who leaves PDP for APC at this time must be taken away by his own covetousness,” Fayose said.

“I’m over 60. What do I want to become? I was governor at 42. All the opportunities anybody could offer, PDP offered me.

“I will not go to APC. What is missing? Some people choose to be dishonourable. Not me. I will rather go and be the husband of my wife, Feyisetan Fayose, and my son,” he said.

Speaking further, Fayose disclosed that Femi Fani-Kayode has confided in him that he is not leaving PDP.

“I know FFK is going nowhere. What they are saying is not true. I have spoken to FFK about six times. What they are saying is not true. I’m 100 percent sure,” he said.