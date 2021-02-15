Omisore formally dumps SDP, joins APC

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has formally defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore, who is controversial in certain quarters, was the governorship candidate of SDP during the 2018 gubernatorial election and he came third in the poll.

Midway in the gubernatorial election in 2018, he changed camp and supported the APC in the re-run election after Gboyega Oyetola, the APC’s candidate, lost to Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by 353 votes.

Recall that incumbent Governor Oyetola later won the rerun by 462 votes and was declared winner amidst reported anomalies by several local and international observers in some polling units.