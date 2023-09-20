Mohbad’s street-pop beats on after death

In a shocking turn of events, the untimely demise of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, widely recognized by his stage name ‘Mohbad,’ on the evening of September 12, 2023, continues to send shockwaves through the entertainment world. Fans and sympathisers have poured onto the streets of Lagos, Abeokuta, Ondo, and Ekiti in a powerful display of grief and solidarity. Their resounding call for justice has cast a spotlight on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing, which many believe to be shrouded in controversy and foul play.

The 27 years old singer who was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s record label ‘Marlian Music’ in 2019 and began his music career then left in 2022 due to the uncomfortable, disturbing and complicated events that took place between Him, His manager and Marlian Music.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, was an exceptionally talented artist whose unique sound and captivating lyrics propelled him to the forefront of the music industry. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame, let’s delve into Mohbad’s discography and explore the songs that brought him to the limelight, as well as his remarkable musical career in numbers.

Early Beginnings and Musical Style

Mohbad was born and raised in Ikorodu, a suburb area of Lagos, Nigeria, where he developed a passion for music at a young age. Influenced by the likes of Olamide and Lil Kesh, he began experimenting with various musical styles, ultimately creating his own signature sound. His fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and street-pop resonated with audiences, setting him apart from his peers and capturing the attention of industry insiders.

Breakthrough Hits and Discography

Mohbad’s breakthrough came in 2019 when he released his hit single ‘Balan Zia Gar’. The infectious track showcased his lyrical prowess, unique flow, and ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic beats quickly gained traction, catapulting Mohbad into the limelight and earning him a dedicated fanbase.

Another significant milestone in Mohbad’s career was the release of ‘Koma Jensun’ in collaboration with Naira Marley in 2020. His ability to seamlessly blend his distinct style with Naira Marley’s infectious energy proved to be a winning formula. He ended the year 2020 in style as he featured in Rexxies street anthem ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke)’, which is considered by many as Mohbad’s most commercial song. The song became an instant hit, topping charts across Nigeria and further solidifying Mohbad’s position as one of the country’s hottest rising stars.

In July of 2021 he released one of his most popular street anthems ‘Feel Good’. In the song, he explores a part of his life as one with grace and a hope that his struggles will one day disappear in his lyrics. He also honoured one of his favourite football stars Cristiano Ronaldo with his song “Ronaldo” in 2022.

Mohbad’s discography boasts an impressive array of singles, collaborations, and EPs. Notable tracks include ‘Adura’ where he features his friend and musical counterpart Bella Shmurda in 2019, ‘Lamba’, ‘Overhype’, ‘Ponmo’ featuring Naira Marley and Lil Kesh in 2020, ‘Money’, and ‘Suffer’ in 2021. In 2022, alongside the song ‘Ronaldo’ he released ‘Peace’ where he showcased his versatility as an artist, effortlessly using the fast paced beat to tell his personal life stories of frenemies and betrayal from his love interest while delivering memorable performances.

In 2020, Mohbad released his debut EP titled ‘Light’. The project features six tracks that delve into various aspects of his life, including his struggles, aspirations, and personal growth. The EP received critical acclaim and further cemented Mohbad’s status as an artist to watch. The EP featured songs like ‘Marlian Anthem’ and ‘Father Abraham’.

In 2023, he launched his debut studio album titled ‘Blessed.’ This album included emotionally impactful tracks such as ‘Beast & Peace,’ ‘Sabi,’ ‘Account Balance’ featuring Zlatan Ibile, ‘Omo mi,’ and ‘PARIWO,’ which featured Bella Shmurda.

Mohbad’s rise to fame can be quantified through impressive numbers that reflect his impact on the Nigerian music scene. With tens of millions of streams on digital platforms like Spotify alone, he has amassed a substantial following both locally and internationally. His YouTube channel boasts millions of views, demonstrating his ability to captivate audiences visually as well as sonically.

With infectious beats, relatable lyrics, and an undeniable stage presence, Mohbad managed to capture the hearts of millions of fans Locally and internationally and have left an indelible mark on the Nigerian music industry for years to come.