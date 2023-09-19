Mohbad: Police inaugurate special investigation team

Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, on Monday, inaugurated the special investigative team constituted to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of popular R&B singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The inauguration of the 19-member team, from the homicide Section of the state, took place at the command’s main hall in Ikeja.

Recall that the command had, in a statement on Saturday, announced the constitution of the team.

It said this became necessary in view of the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer.

“The team is to undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation),” the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, had said.

Inaugurating the team on Monday, Owohunwa said members of the team, headed by Saheed Kassim, an assistant commissioner of police, were drawn from different units of the homicide department, including legal and forensic.

He said their terms of reference include exhumation of the singer’s body, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visitation, and assessment of hospital/medical report and records of suspects/witnesses’ statements.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, with controversy raging over the cause.

The state police image maker had, in his Saturday statement, said that the Lagos State government pledged its total support to the special investigation in all ways required, to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

Hundeyin said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while consulting with the state police boss earlier on Saturday on how best to ensure that the case was expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

He said an appeal was made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State CID on phone number: 08036885727.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly,” he had said.