Growing fans of late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly identified as Mohbad have raised over N15 million for his five-month old son.

Samuel Oguachuba, SamClef, a music producer announced in a tweet on Monday that the sum has been raised from a collective effort of well-meaning people.

This has generated positive endorsements from many who have called for the fund to be secured in a trust fund for the future of the child.