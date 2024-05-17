Breath of Life rides AMVCA wins back to Prime Video’s top 10 charts

Fresh off its dominant performance at the African Movie Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) on Sunday, Nigerian drama “Breath of Life” has surged back into the top 10 most-watched movies on Prime Video in four African countries as of Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The film, which captured a leading six awards at the AMVCAs, including the coveted Best Overall Movie prize, has seen a clear boost in viewership following its awards recognition. According to streaming data provider FlixPatrol, “Breath of Life” currently sits at number one on the Prime Video charts in Cameroon.

The story, which follows a wealthy clergyman who rediscovers his life’s purpose with the help of a young man, has also resonated with audiences in Nigeria and Ghana, landing at number three on the platform’s charts in both countries. Additionally, the film has secured a spot in Zambia’s top 10 at number eight.

This return to the top tier of Prime Video viewership highlights the potential for the AMVCAs to significantly impact a film’s commercial performance. The awards show, which is considered one of the biggest nights for African cinema, has a proven track record of propelling movies to wider audiences especially when they are available on streaming platforms.

‘Breath of Life’s success story speaks to the growing influence of streaming platforms in the African film industry. With a large and diverse audience base on YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, these platforms provide a valuable launchpad for local content to reach a wider audience within the continent and beyond.

The return of ‘Breath of Life’ to the top 10 charts is a win for the film and the entire Nigerian film industry. It demonstrates the growing power of African cinema to captivate audiences both at home and abroad.