Rema announces homecoming concert in Benin City

Rema is set to thrill his home crowd as he announces a highly anticipated homecoming concert. The show is scheduled to be held on the 30th of August at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Coming after the release of his sophomore album HEIS which is filled with fast paced tempo music, fans are anticipating the concert to be a rave experience for fans as the Afrobeat star brings his electrifying performances back home.

Known for his hit songs like ‘Calm Down’, ‘Soundgasm’, and ‘DND’, Rema has sparked conversations from his latest album about the style of music he took. Songs like ‘Hehehe’, ‘Ozeba’, ‘March Am’ have been praised and criticized by different spectrum of fans.

This homecoming concert is a special opportunity for fans to witness the singer’s journey from the streets of Benin City to global stardom.

More details about the concert, including ticket information and special guests, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.